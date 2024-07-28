There have been many rumors and analyses suggesting that COVID-19 or the vaccines might have impacted birth rates. In this analysis, I examined the official data on German birth rates to investigate this claim.

Births

The absolute number of live births occurring in a population within a specified period, usually a year.

Crude Birth Rate (CBR)

This rate expresses the number of live births per 1,000 people in the total population per year.

General Fertility Rate (GFR)

This rate expresses the number of live births per 1,000 women of childbearing age (15-49 years) per year.

All three previous charts show that current levels are similar to the early 2010’s, so nothing too unusual.

Age-Specific Fertility Rate (ASFR)

This rate expresses the number of live births per 1,000 women in a specific age group per year.

Unfortunately, only data from 2009 onwards is available. Here are the individual rates per age:

I don’t see any obvious signals from either COVID or the vaccinations.

It seems that the current situation might just be within the range of previous declines - likely due to social and economic uncertainty. While it appears they panicked unnecessarily and the injections were unnecessary, we can’t observe anything devastating either.

I might be wrong, though. Let me know what you think!

Code can be found here!