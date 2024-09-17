While looking at one of the charts I had created in the past, US Stock Market Index SP500 since 1927, here shown on a log scale and with linear trend line, I’ve asked myself, what impact a US presidency and the party might have.

Hence, I’ve plotted the returns of the index for each presidential term.

While the above chart is pretty noisy, grouping it by party, we can see that there’s a pretty big lead for Democratic presidents, however it is not statistical significant.

Since party policy might have changed over time, let’s just compare the last two presidents, against the mean of all:

Both, Biden & Trump performed very similar. Here’s a list of all presidents and their annualized stock market performance (taking into account the different presidential terms):

There’s no clear significant pattern, that we can conclude.

Moreover, this model does not take into account the starting valuation, in relationship to e.g. the baseline - so more room for future improvements here - but let me know what you think in the comments :)

