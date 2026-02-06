A Complete Refactor

After six months of intensive development and 597 commits, MortalityWatch 3.0 is here — a complete rewrite from the ground up. This isn’t just an update. It’s a reimagining of what mortality data visualization can be.

The Headline Feature: Age-Standardized Deaths

The biggest addition is the new Age-Standardized Deaths (ASD) metric. When comparing mortality across populations, raw death counts can be misleading — a country with an older population will naturally have more deaths, even if their healthcare is identical. ASD applies standard population weights, letting you make fair comparisons across countries, time periods, and demographic groups. This is the gold standard method used by epidemiologists worldwide, and now it’s available to everyone on MortalityWatch.

What Else Is New?

The Discover Page offers a visual way to browse all available charts and metrics — find interesting data you didn’t know existed. Life expectancy tracking now includes period life expectancy at birth, by age, with seasonal adjustments for accurate weekly and monthly trends. Z-Score analysis brings statistical significance testing right into the platform, so you can see whether a spike in deaths is meaningful or noise. Social login lets you sign in with X or Google, and QR code sharing compresses the entire chart state into the URL for instant sharing. Five baseline methods — from simple averages to advanced forecasting models — give you flexibility in how you calculate excess mortality.

For Pro subscribers, the release includes pre-2000 historical data going back to 1950 for some regions, plus resizable charts for custom dimensions.

Under the Hood

The entire platform was rebuilt on Nuxt 4, Vue 3, and TypeScript, covering 320+ regions updated daily from official government sources. It’s fully open source on GitHub.

Free Pro Access

To celebrate the launch, anyone who signs up with the code BMVE-2VQA gets 3 months of free Pro access. Just visit mortality.watch and create an account.

Thank You

This project wouldn’t be possible without your support — whether you’ve subscribed, donated, or simply shared the data. The goal remains the same: making mortality data accessible, transparent, and useful for researchers, journalists, and curious minds everywhere.

Try it out and let me know what you think.