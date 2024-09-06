Singapore is 94% vaccinated against COVID-19 and saw massive excess mortality, but only starting in 2021. Mortality.Watch does not have age stratified data available, thus no age standardized rate can be calculated. However, a reader pointed me to the official government page, where I have found official age stratified mortality rates from the Singaporean government.

The impact is most significant among older age groups, particularly those aged 60 and above, with the 80+ demographic being especially affected.

Overall, Singapore has observed an excess mortality rate ranging between 12-20%. In certain age groups, excess mortality has exceeded 30%.

The monthly data is also quite telling - it looks almost if someone had turned on a switch and increased the mortality level by ~20%:



If it’s not the vaccines, as some still claim (“look at Sweden”) what is it, then? Masks?

I have reached out to Singapore’s MoH for further insights.

Sources & Calculations: