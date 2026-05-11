USMortality

USMortality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HaJo Kremer's avatar
HaJo Kremer
2d

Thank you very much!

Anyhow, I would not agree with the opinion that sequencing can prove that a virus or this particular virus exists.

For me, the whole hanta-story lacks logic.

If this "virus" is related to mice or rat feces: Why are these particles which some call "virus" are not phages of a typical gut bacteria of these species?

And then: Why are these bacteria not the actually pathogenic items?

Oh, I see ... because some have developed a vaccine ....

Reply
Share
4 replies by US Mortality and others
Robert Heath's avatar
Robert Heath
2d

It would take years to fully understand all the implications. And those who have spent years and decades studying the subject could come to a conclusion that has a near certainty of being a summary of the situation with the Hanta virus, be it Swiss or from Swaziland.

Everything we read from official sources will be a part of a scam to disempower and harm ordinary human beings.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 USMortality.com · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture