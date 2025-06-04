UPDATE: This article was updated on 6/8/2024 to correct an error.



CDC data reveals 785 deaths with vaccine-related complications during 2020-2022, based on Multiple Cause of Death (MCD) codes from US death certificates in the CDC's National Vital Statistics System.

I identified vaccine-related ICD-10 codes and analyzed their mortality patterns using a signal-to-noise approach, looking for codes that showed:

Significant excess deaths during 2020-2022 (vs. 2017-2019 baseline) Return to baseline by 2023

This pattern isolates deaths temporally associated with the vaccination period but not persisting into 2023, potentially distinguishing vaccine-related mortality.

Thus, these codes can be identified as elevated and potentially related to vaccination:

Y590 - Poisoning by, adverse effect of and underdosing of other and unspecified drugs, medicaments and biological substances, undetermined intent

T887 - Other specified complications of surgical and medical care, not elsewhere classified

T881 - Complications following immunization, not elsewhere classified

T889 - Other specified complications of surgical and medical care, not elsewhere classified

Y14 - Poisoning by and exposure to other and unspecified drugs, medicaments and biological substances, undetermined intent

While this figure may represent a vast understatement due to underreporting (undetected, physician bias, etc. - and thus coded or other causes), these are documented cases coded by medical professionals on death certificates, establishing a conservative baseline estimate for direct vaccine harm.

It is evident, that the novel vaccines used during the vaccinations campaigns likely are responsible for this increase.

Note that if the CDC had coded these with the same methodology as COVID-19, these would all appear as Underlying Cause of Death (UCD) rather than contributing causes. These figures also suggest that injury from these products may be much higher than these documented vaccine deaths.

Historically, vaccines have been withdrawn from market with significantly fewer associated deaths - such as the 1976 swine flu vaccine, which was halted after approximately 45–50 deaths from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The continued promotion of these vaccines despite accumulating safety signals and absence of demonstrable real-world clinical efficacy represents a critical regulatory failure requiring immediate reassessment.

