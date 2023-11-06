USMortality

An official CDC FOIA response confirms that the validation of the SARS-CoV-2 genome has not been completed to scientific standards!
CDC Unable to Scientifically Verify Full SARS-CoV-2 Genome, Leaving Potential for Semi-Random Construct.
  
Ben
31

July 2024

Age-Standardized Fertility Rates for Germany
While birth rates are declining, it's not unprecedented in comparison to previous years.
  
Ben
18
New Tool: De Bruijn graph genome assembly
A new tool that visualizes short read genome assembly using the De Bruijn graph algorithm and its potential issues!
  
Ben

May 2024

Montana's Age Standardized Mortality Rates (2020-2023)
Unraveling Vast Differences in Excess Mortality & Lack of Correlation between COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
  
Ben
41

April 2024

📊 Nine Mortality Charts of the COVID-19 Pandemic!
I have been working a lot on Mortality Watch lately and now finally got it to a point where I would call it complete.
  
Ben
7
Eight Major Issues with the COVID-19 Trials
A closer look at the COVID-19 vaccine's Randomized Controlled Trials (RCT) and their major issues
  
Ben
6

March 2024

New Zealand's All-Cause Deaths & Mortality by Age & Vaccination Status
No statistical significant effect on all-cause mortality by COVID-19 vaccination status. Higher Rates observed in COVID-19 vaccinated during COVID-19…
  
Ben
72
All-cause Mortality by Vaccination Status from the Netherlands
... shows likely no vaccine efficacy, possible harm!
  
Ben
19

January 2024

My response to Tracy Beth Høeg's response to Denis Rancourt et al.!
A data driven review of the latest article that critically discusses the claim of 17M vaccine deaths.
  
Ben
30

November 2023

Excess mortality in the 20 most vaccinated highly developed countries almost triples!
Median all-cause excess mortality in the 20 most vaccinated highly developed countries increased by +149% after vaccination rollout!
  
Ben
101

October 2023

🇸🇪 Sweden's Excess Mortality, Calculated via four Different Methods
No statistical significant excess mortality detected by any method.
  
Ben
19

September 2023

SV40 Promoter Region Confirmed via Megahit Assembly
Second Vial of McKernan's Moderna sample assembled 100% via Megahit.
  
Ben
5
