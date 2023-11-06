USMortality
An official CDC FOIA response confirms that the validation of the SARS-CoV-2 genome has not been completed to scientific standards!
CDC Unable to Scientifically Verify Full SARS-CoV-2 Genome, Leaving Potential for Semi-Random Construct.
Aug 20
•
Ben
99
July 2024
Age-Standardized Fertility Rates for Germany
While birth rates are declining, it's not unprecedented in comparison to previous years.
Jul 28
•
Ben
20
New Tool: De Bruijn graph genome assembly
A new tool that visualizes short read genome assembly using the De Bruijn graph algorithm and its potential issues!
Jul 27
•
Ben
11
May 2024
Montana's Age Standardized Mortality Rates (2020-2023)
Unraveling Vast Differences in Excess Mortality & Lack of Correlation between COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
May 7
•
Ben
33
April 2024
📊 Nine Mortality Charts of the COVID-19 Pandemic!
I have been working a lot on Mortality Watch lately and now finally got it to a point where I would call it complete.
Apr 3
•
Ben
63
Eight Major Issues with the COVID-19 Trials
A closer look at the COVID-19 vaccine's Randomized Controlled Trials (RCT) and their major issues
Apr 2
•
Ben
45
March 2024
New Zealand's All-Cause Deaths & Mortality by Age & Vaccination Status
No statistical significant effect on all-cause mortality by COVID-19 vaccination status. Higher Rates observed in COVID-19 vaccinated during COVID-19…
Mar 5
•
Ben
136
All-cause Mortality by Vaccination Status from the Netherlands
... shows likely no vaccine efficacy, possible harm!
Mar 1
•
Ben
143
January 2024
My response to Tracy Beth Høeg's response to Denis Rancourt et al.!
A data driven review of the latest article that critically discusses the claim of 17M vaccine deaths.
Jan 21
•
Ben
95
November 2023
Excess mortality in the 20 most vaccinated highly developed countries almost triples!
Median all-cause excess mortality in the 20 most vaccinated highly developed countries increased by +149% after vaccination rollout!
Nov 6, 2023
•
Ben
236
October 2023
🇸🇪 Sweden's Excess Mortality, Calculated via four Different Methods
No statistical significant excess mortality detected by any method.
Oct 3, 2023
•
Ben
34
September 2023
SV40 Promoter Region Confirmed via Megahit Assembly
Second Vial of McKernan's Moderna sample assembled 100% via Megahit.
Sep 26, 2023
•
Ben
40
